Man United Underdogs in Crucial Derby, City to Win Say SportingIndex.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- A few games ago spread buyers of Man United’s Championship Index were sitting pretty with an eight point advantage. Spread buyers now know that should Man City win on Monday evening, Roberto Mancini’s side will go top on goal difference.



Spread bets on buying City’s win index will likely know just how strong the side have been at home in the league this season, winning 16 of their 17 games and drawing the remaining one. City’s spread supporters will also probably remember the 6-1 drubbing at Old Trafford they registered over the Red Devils. Those spread enthusiasts buying United’s win index could argue that Sir Alex Ferguson’s side have beaten City twice this season – once being in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.



Further encouragement for spread buyers of United’s win index is that the Red Devils have not lost on their past three league visits to City – winning two of those. Spread bettors with an interest in the match supremacy market may have seen that the last league game between the two sides finished 6-1. That afternoon proved a hugely successful one for spread punters who bought total goal minutes as there were three late goals and a sum of 501 points. The most recent United game against City produced a total goal minutes make-up of 193 points and the Community Shield game wielded 283 points.



Total goal buyers will be happy to hear that there have been 17 goals scored in the three Manchester derby fixtures this season. However, total goal sellers will take confidence that City’s last home league game against United finished goalless.



In two of the three Manchester derby games this year there have already been three goals scored in the 90th minute and that will please those spread bettors with an interest in the ‘last match goal’ market. However, spread sellers of that market could point to the last two games between the sides at City that produced the final strike in the 52nd minute in a 1-0 United defeat and a goalless draw.



With so much riding on the game, spread bettors may look towards the spread betting bookings index market given the feisty nature of a derby. Spread buyers of the bookings index will be delighted to learn that there have been three red cards in the past three competitive City/United matches.



Wayne Rooney is now just one behind Robin van Persie in the Premier League scoring charts and spread punters looking at his player performance index will be delighted to learn that the striker has scored eleven times in his last ten starts in the league. Rooney scored a brace in his last league game and two in the last meeting against City, which will offer further encouragement for buyers of his player performance spread.



