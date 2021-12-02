Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2021 -- A complex divorce is considered the dissolution of marriage that would require the help of a Miami FL divorce attorney. The three basic areas of concern are:



Combative personalities: settlements require that both parties pursue a compromise. When one, or both, spouses are combative, it can be a challenge to reach an agreement. When involved in a case such as this, discovery process and legal motions may be necessary, and in some cases, even taking the issue to court.



Childcare concerns: many parents disagree over what is in the child's best interest. If this is the case, care must be placed in order to ensure the client's parental rights and put the best interest of the child first. Typically allegations can stem from wrongdoing, abuse, demanding careers, a child's special needs, and more, even if these allegations are not true.



High net worth: certain assets can further complicate a divorce. Family businesses, trademarked businesses, professional partnerships, and valuation, appraisals for assets, mortgages, stock portfolios, and property located outside of the state and/or country are just some of the many assets that would require professional consultation.



