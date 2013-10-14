ManagEase Incorporated Hosts New HR Webinar on Year End HR and Payroll Close Out

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- HR consulting firm ManagEase Incorporated is hosting a new webinar on November 5, 2013 at 10:00am- 11:30am. This webinar is available for HRCI continuing education credit and focuses on deploying best practices for year-end HR and payroll close out activities. HR professionals seeking continuing education credit or seeking to learn best practices are encouraged to sign up today.



Said CEO Sam Murray, “This time of year can be hectic for HR and payroll professionals. While many other professionals are slowing down for the season, this is HR’s busy season. Our webinar is designed to teach HR and payroll professionals how to manage year-end tasks and stress proactively.”



Close out tasks are not an easy process and it’s important for HR professionals to obtain the skills necessary to benchmark processes against best practices. In this interactive webinar, presenters Christina Woodward and JeeAnn Petrina will discuss new tax changes, reporting requirements, managing open enrollments, executing timelines, and more. These presenters are two experts in the field and will shed light on the best ways to manage tricky year-end close out practices.



ManagEase’s webinar programs have been pre- approved for 1.5 hours of credit from the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI). Webinar attendees can use these HRCI credits towards continuing education. Following the webinar, attendees will be provided a certificate of completion that reflects this credit. To sign up for this critical HR webinar, please register here.



About ManagEase

ManagEase Incorporated is a full service human resources consultancy group. Based out of Irvine, CA, ManagEase offers companies the ability to truly outsource their human resources duties. Whether preparing documents, answering human resources questions, or providing on site human resources professionals, ManagEase offers companies peace of mind. These human resources solutions can be tailor made depending on the company need. To find out more, please visit http://www.managease.com



Catherine Hess

Marketing Manager, ManagEase Inc.

(714) 378-0880 Extension 655

2855 Michelle Drive, Suite 270

Irvine, CA 92606

email: chess@managease.com