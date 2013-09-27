ManagEase Incorporated Presents New HR Webinar: Tools for Tracking HR and Payroll Compliance Activities

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Top human resources consulting firm, ManagEase Incorporated, are pleased to present a new human resources webinar, “Tools for Tracking HR and Payroll Compliance Activities.” This human resources webinar will take place on October 10, 2013 at 10:00am PST and will present a variety of useful information for tracking compliance activities. Interested HR managers, office managers, and those who deal with their company’s compliance activities are encouraged to sign up today.



Said CEO Sam Murray, “We’re extremely pleased to offer this webinar to human resources professionals. Because tracking HR and payroll compliance activities can be so tricky, it’s a topic that can make all the difference in the world when it comes to mitigating legal liabilities. Our presenter is a true expert in the field. Her guidance is regularly sought after by a variety of professionals operating in the field and we are pleased to have her presenting for us on October 10th.”



Lisa Curtin, PHR will be leading this important human resources webinar. This interactive training will help HR professionals to learn the tools necessary to stay on track with compliance activities. Webinar attendees will learn the tools to manage organizational hurdles to bring the company into strict compliance. This includes a discussion of the technology available to create a tracking framework, organizational skills necessary to enhance productivity, and recognizing the roadblocks ahead. Using these tools, human resources professionals will be able to implement procedures designed to manage potential legal risks.



ManagEase’s webinar programs have been pre- approved for 1.5 hours of credit from the Human Resources Certification Institute. Attendees can use these HRCI credits towards continuing education and will be provided a certificate of completion following the webinar. To sign up for this valuable and informative HR webinar, please register here: http://managease.webex.com/mw0307l/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=managease



About ManagEase

ManagEase Incorporated is a full service human resources consultancy group. Based out of Irvine, CA, ManagEase offers companies the ability to truly outsource their human resources duties. Whether preparing documents, answering human resources questions, or providing on site human resources professionals, ManagEase offers companies peace of mind. These human resources solutions can be tailor made depending on the company need. To find out more, please visit http://www.managease.com/



Catherine Hess

chess@managease.com

ManagEase Inc.

2855 Michelle Drive, Suite 270

Irvine, CA 92606

(714) 378-0880