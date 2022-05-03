Managed Cyber Security Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Microsoft, AWS, IBM

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Managed Cyber Security Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Cisco Systems Inc (United States), AWS (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Microsoft (United States), Micro Focus (United States), RSA (United States), Proofpoint Inc (United States), Imperva Inc (United States),



Definition:

The global managed cyber security services market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing demand for telecom network infrastructure security and the significant rise in malware & phishing activities are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of IoT & BYOD Trend Among Organisations



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Telecom Network Infrastructure Security

Growing Demand for Safeguarding Computers, Programs, Networks, and Data from Unlicensed or Spontaneous Access

Rise in Malware & Phishing Threats



Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security Services is Expected to Create Huge Opportunity



The Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Threat Detection & Alerts, Staff Augmentation, Network Architecture Maintenance, Security information and event management, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utilities, Others), Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), End User (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Global Managed Cyber Security Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



