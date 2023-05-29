Managed Detection and Response Market Is Likely to Grow $9.5 Billion at a CAGR of 23.3% by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2023 -- The global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.5 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The growth of the MDR market is driven by factors such as increasing cyber threats like business email compromise, ransomware, and crypto-jacking, the shortage of cybersecurity skills and overwhelming alert volumes, government regulations and compliance requirements, and the proliferation of IoT devices which fuel the demand for MDR to address the associated security risks.



Based on the deployment type, the cloud segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period



The MDR market is divided into on-premises and cloud deployment modes. Amongst them, the cloud deployment mode has the highest CAGR due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, rapid deployment, remote monitoring capabilities, advanced analytics, and integration opportunities. Additionally, it allows organizations to easily adjust resources, reduce upfront investments, quickly implement services, monitor incidents remotely, leverage advanced technologies, and integrate with other security tools, driving its growth in the market. Thus, the cloud deployment mode accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



By organization size, SMEs to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The organization size in the MDR market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Amongst them, SMEs contribute to a larger market size due to increasing cyber threats targeting them, they have limited internal resources for cybersecurity, and they are increasingly subjected to compliance regulations and standards. Also, MDR services offer a cost-effective approach for SMEs compared to building and maintaining an in-house security operations center, focusing on core competencies, and scalability to accommodate business growth. Additionally, MDR provides SMEs with access to expert security services, advanced tools, and compliance support, allowing them to enhance their cybersecurity posture effectively. Thus, the SMEs segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.



By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region accounts for growth in MDR due to factors such as stringent regulatory compliance, strong cybersecurity preparedness, collaborative initiatives by market players, increasing cyber threats, and economic and technological advancements. These factors drive the adoption of MDR services in the region to protect business and customer data and enhance overall cybersecurity. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Market Players



CrowdStrike (US), Rapid7 (US), Red Canary (US), Arctic Wolf (US), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), SentinelOne (US), Proficio (US), Expel (US), Secureworks (US), Alert Logic (US), Trustwave (US), Mandiant (US), Binary Defense (US), Sophos (UK), eSentire (Canada), Deepwatch (US), Netsurion (US), GoSecure (US), LMNTRIX (US), UnderDefense (US), Ackcent (Spain), Cybereason (US), Critical Start (US), Cysiv (US), and Critical Insight (US) are the key players and other players in the MDR market.



