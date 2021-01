New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The report on the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market provides a panoramic view of the current market scenario and takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and its key segments. The report offers a crystal clear understanding of the fluctuations in the market dynamics and trends during the projected timeline. The report also considers the factors likely to impact the market growth and overall dynamics of the market. The study also assesses the market growsth over the forecast period of 2020-2027, along with a particular focus on the trends, growth opportunities, trends, restraining factors, and limitations. Market Size – USD 547.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 30.4%, Market Trends –The rising incorporation of MDR in SMEs.



The report is an investigative study that analyzes the production and manufacturing capacities, value chain analysis, pricing analysis, market share, and growth rate of the key manufacturers from 2020 to 2027. The report analyzes the expansion strategies of the businesses in key regions of the world viz., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers a thorough analysis of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, along with an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Prominent Players of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market are:



IBM, Bae Systems, Fireeye, Kudelski Security, Optiv Security, Arctic Wolf Networks, Paladion, Rapid7, Watchguard, and Redscan.



The report also covers the basics of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market, along with a thorough analysis of the applications, market overview, product portfolio, manufacturing processes, raw materials, cost analysis, and others. The report further estimates the growth of the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, trends and demands, and the revenue contribution. The report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and applications with an analysis of the segment and sub-segment anticipated to show lucrative growth over the coming years.



Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Others



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Retained Incident Response

Threat Detection

Protective Monitoring

Others



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hosted

On-Premises



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

Energy and Utilities

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



Who are the prominent players of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market?

What is the expected growth rate of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market for the forecast timeline?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions the industry has witnessed?

What are the key factors likely to drive or impede the growth of the market over the projected timeline?

What regions and segments are anticipated to show promising growth over the coming years?



