Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market in the France to Grow at 23.1% CAGR

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace demonstrates France's active role in promoting a safe, stable, and open cyberspace. This high-level political declaration marks a renewed commitment to the fundamental issue of stability in cyberspace. As of January 2023, phishing or spear phishing was the most common type of cyber attack in France, with around three in four companies encountering it. The exploitation of a vulnerability ranked second, with 45 percent.



In December 2022, the IT systems and telephone networks at Andre-Mignot Hospital in Versailles, about 17 kilometers from Paris, were thrown offline in what is believed to be a ransomware attack. In the wake of the hack, at least six patients had to be rushed to another facility for emergency care. French IT services firm Inetum Group has confirmed that it was also the subject of ransomware that disrupted certain operations. In Oct 2020, French IT services firm Sopra Steria confirmed that its internal infrastructure had sustained a ransomware attack that disrupted its operations, with a full recovery expected to take weeks.



French security vendor Stormshield launched an investigation after an internal review found that hackers had accessed the source code of the company's network security product. Stormshield acknowledged that the company had sustained a breach and that unknown hackers had accessed the source code of its Stormshield Network Security product. The firm supplies firewalls and other products to the French government and the military. Some of its tools carry the highest certification of ANSSI, the country's primary cybersecurity agency.



Key Market Players



The MDR market is led by some of the globally established players, such as CrowdStrike (US), Rapid7 (US), Red Canary (US), Arctic Wolf (US), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), Mandiant (US), SentinelOne (US), Proficio (US), Expel (US), Secureworks (US), Alert Logic (US). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are some of the various growth strategies by these players to increase their market presence.