New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The increasing penetration of IoT in the operation of different industries and the elevating number of cyber-attacks are some of the factors boosting the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market.



The Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market is forecast to reach USD 4,607.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDR can be considered as an outsourced service that provides threat responding and identifying services to organizations, once any threat is discovered. Various factors are supporting the growth of the market. The fact that, in 2016, 2 million cybersecurity positions were unfilled, which is expected to increase to elevate to 3.5 million by 2021, clearly establishes the need for the right cybersecurity personnel in a large number of organizations. The fact mentioned above holds a major scope for expansion of the market. MDR addresses significant issues that adversely impact modern businesses. As an instance, cybersecurity is a major concern of every organization that can be tackled with the help of dedicated security teams. However, recruiting and retaining such a large workforce is feasible and affordable for large organizations that are difficult for small and medium enterprises due to the limitation of resources. It can be resolved with MDR as it is an outsourced service. In regards to region, Europe occupies a dominant market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of rising dependency on electronic networks, its continuous focus on cybercrime and establishing European Cybercrime Centre that emphasizes on law enforcement that positively impacts the demand for the service in this region.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: IBM, Bae Systems, Fireeye, Kudelski Security, Optiv Security, Arctic Wolf Networks, Paladion, Rapid7, Watchguard, and Redscan.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market.



Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Network Security



Endpoint Security



Cloud Security



Application Security



Others



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Retained Incident Response



Threat Detection



Protective Monitoring



Others



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hosted



On-Premises



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Healthcare



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]



Energy and Utilities



Telecommunications and IT



Government and Defense



Retail



Manufacturing



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



