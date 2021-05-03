Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global managed DNS service market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks. A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss.



The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Managed DNS Service industry for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.



In December 2019, NameSilo Technologies Corporation, which is a firm offering domain registration service, made an announcement about the signing of a partnership agreement with NuSEC to provide domain name resolution service for resolving customer's DNS requests via a global network of redundant DNS servers to provide a smarter, safer, and faster Internet experience.

Secondary severs are primarily used to offer redundancy in the event of a primary server going down and in absence of a secondary sever, the failure of a primary server would render a website unavailable through its human-understandable domain name. Also, a secondary server is beneficial in distributing the load between primary and secondary servers.

In large retail enterprises, presence of several retail shop translates to countless requests to web servers, thereby driving demand for managed DNS service for traffic handling and to enable faster loading of webpages, irrespective of customers' current location. Managed DNS service for large retail companies can manage vast traffic flow and offers excellent security.

Managed DNS service market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020, attributed to a growing number of SMEs using managed DNS services for their website. In addition, growth of retail, banking and financial services, and IT and telecommunications sectors in spurring market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.



Factors such as robust presence of international Managed DNS Service solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others



Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Others



