Managed File Transfer Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Managed File Transfer Software market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1350.3 million by 2025, from $ 1094.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed File Transfer Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed File Transfer Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Managed File Transfer Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
System-centric File Transfer
People-centric File Transfer
Extreme File Transfer
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Ipswitch
Axway
OpenText(Hightail)
Broadcom
Saison Information Systems
Primeur
Accellion
Signiant
GlobalSCAPE
Micro Focus
SSH (Tectia)
Attunity
TIBCO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Managed File Transfer Software by Company
4 Managed File Transfer Software by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
