Managed IT Services Training Coming To Toronto

"Working on your business" is perhaps the most overused term in business today. Many managed IT services organizations understand the importance of taking time out of the office to work toward creating a successful enterprise.



Stuart Crawford invites the managed IT services community to participate in the first Ulistic MSP workshop in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 14, 2012. This full-day workshop will focus on creating a formula for success in today’s highly competitive MSP marketplace.



The workshop, which is limited to 15 companies, will combine the best of instruction from MSP coach Stuart Crawford with peer interaction.



“I have learned many things in my career as an IT professional working with some of the sharpest minds in the Calgary IT community, on the international stage with MSP University and from my peers as part of the Heartland Technology Group’s (HTG) peer group program,” said Crawford. “Now it is my time to share with the community best practices, personal experiences, what I’ve learned over the years and all that I continue to learn as an IT professional and coach.”



Joining Crawford will be Wendy Frank, president of Accell Security, who will host a special lunch seminar geared toward helping attendees who are interested in rolling out an effective security practice.



“Accell is pleased to join an industry leader like Ulistic”, said Frank. “Ulistic’s focus is totally on their clients and it is refreshing to work with a partner who is committed to their client success.”



Ulistic’s MSP Workshop will be held on June 14, 2012, from 8 AM to 5 PM at the Vintage Conservatory on Lombard Street in the heart of downtown Toronto.



Attendees will learn:



- MSP Business Leadership Skills

- MSP Sales Compensation Strategy

- MSP Marketing 101

- Building a culture of success

- The importance of accountability through effective KPIs

- Cloud Services – the ins and outs of focusing on the cloud



To register for or learn more about the Toronto MSP training and workshop visit http://successwithstu.eventbrite.com, and register with discount code “MSPPR” to save $200.00 off the registration fee.