Managed Mobility Services Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Wipro, Tech Mahindra, IBM Corporation

Managed mobility services (MMS) is the outsourcing and managing of portable devices, hardware components and other services that establish connection for out of office employee with the office environment. Utilizing mobile solutions prove to be more efficient and productive but managing various mobile devices can be cumbersome or costly. Considering the growing adoption of MMS services among small and medium enterprise, the market will flourish in foretasted period.



Market Trends

- Emergence of Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management Solutions

- Growing Adoption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps

Market Drivers

- Rising Trend of Outsourcing Secondary Business Activities Among Enterprises

- Growing Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Restraints

- Lack of Transparency in Cost Structure and Control

- Issues Related with Mobile Device Management and Security

Opportunities

- Need for Effective Cloud-Based Mms Solution

Challenges

- Complexity Involved in Integration of MMS Technologies



The Global Managed Mobility Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Function (Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, Maintenance & Support), Organization Size (SME, Enterprise)

Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Retail, Financial Services, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Public Sector, Education, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



