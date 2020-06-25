Managed Mobility Services Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Managed services include all those in-house functionality that is transferred to the third-party service providers for better management. In today's fiercely competitive business environment, organisations want to ensure that their staff focuses on the core competencies of their business and non-core activities are handled by third-party service providers. Some of the common managed services include lifecycle management activities, IT resource activities, HR activities, etc.



The global managed services market is forecasted to witness a healthy growth rate in the next five years as more organisations understand the importance and advantages of outsourcing their non-core operational activities.



Managed Mobility Services Market Anticipated to Witness High Double-Digit CAGR



The global managed services market is segmented into managed data centre, managed security, managed infrastructure, managed communications, managed mobility, etc. All these segments of the global managed service market are anticipated to witness a healthy growth through 2020, with the managed mobility segment forecasted to witness a high double-digit CAGR.



Managed mobility services include the management of smartphones, tablets, and other mobility services required by businesses in carrying out their day-to-day operations. Over the years, smartphones have penetrated every walk of our life and businesses want to leverage on the enormous reach of the mobile phones.



Organisations are using mobile devices to manage their work in an effective manner. Mobile devices are used extensively in the hotel and restaurant industry for allocating seats to patrons on a real-time basis. Moreover, mobile phones have become an important platform for advertising and marketing purposes, as they offer multiple channels through which a product or service can be promoted. These factors have forced businesses to look for credible mobility management service solutions and this is anticipated the boost the prospects of the global managed mobility services market.



Low Adoption of Managed Mobility in Developing Economies Can Pose a Challenge to the Growth of the Global Managed Mobility Services Market



Although organisations in developed countries are pushing the demand for managed mobility services, it is forecasted that the low demand from organisations in developing nations can curtail the growth prospects of the global managed mobility services. Many organisations in developing economies are concerned about the rising operational costs and they do not want to increase it by outsourcing their mobility activities to third-party vendors. Moreover, businesses in developing economies tend to use free, open-source software for mobility management, as they do not have the budget to invest in premium software. These factors are forecasted to present a key challenge for the growth of the global managed mobility services market.



The global managed mobility services market is segmented into:



- Managed smartphones and tablets

- Managed mobile security

- Managed mobile VAS



Among these segments of the global managed mobility services market, the managed smartphones and tablets segment is forecasted to expand at a high CAGR through 2020. The increase in proliferation of smartphones and tablets in both developing and developed economies is projected to be the key reason for the growth of this segment. The growth will be particularly phenomenal in India and China, but the weak demand from other Asia Pacific nations can have an adverse impact on the growth of the global managed mobility services market.



Global Managed Mobility Services Market: Key Players



Some of the key players in the global managed mobility services market include Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Dell, AT&T, Ericsson, HP, and Microsoft.



