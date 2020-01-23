Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market - the Processes and Information Technology Delivered by a Service Provider That Are Essential to Activate

pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Managed mobility services(MMS) encompass the processes and information technology delivered by a service provider that are essential to activate, procure, manage, and plan mobile applications, management systems, mobile devices, support network services, and application stores. The internet has improved human life around the world in the past decade. Smartphones and 4G mobile technology have completely changed the way people interrelate with the digital world. In addition, several enterprises are focusing on a changeover from stationary computing platforms to wireless & remote-access enabled networks. By using managed mobility services, they are able to reduce their production cost and improve their quality and performances. MMS provide a range of business process administration services including data networking management, security management, infrastructure management, and asset management. Moreover, the superior operation capabilities and rising adoption of this technology by various end-use industries are predicted to drive the global managed mobility services (MMS) market during the forecast period. Their sustainability, analysis capabilities, and adoption by major companies requiring asset management, security management, and mobility services play a role as well. Thus major banking organizations, manufacturing, telecommunication and media and entertainment companies are adopting the technology to streamline their process and better connectivity



Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27191



The global managed mobility services market has been segmented on the basis of function into the following divisions: application management, security management, device management, and support & maintenance. Device management is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period, registering a substantial growth rate. Based on organizational size, the market has been bifurcated into the following categories: small, medium, and large enterprises. The adoption of managed mobility services solutions is high among small and medium enterprises, as their implementation does not entail development of information technology resources. In 2016, large enterprises constituted a major market share. The global managed mobility services (MMS) market has been divided in terms of end-use industry into the following segments: manufacturing, retail, BFSI, telecommunication & IT, education, and media & entertainment. In addition, the number of individual customers using mobile devices has increased significantly. Across the globe, service providers deliver on-site implementation of managed mobility services. However, telecommunication and IT organizations are continuously shifting toward cloud-based mobility management services, which is likely to propel the market in the next few years. Additionally, enterprises are focusing on various solutions that could enhance business efficiency such as providing business information access to the workers and real-time employee collaboration to perform office work irrespective of their diverse locations. On the flip side, the penetration of open source platforms in medium and small enterprise and the lack of cost visibility are projected to hinder this market in the next few years. Open source platforms are a strongly backed by major organizations across the globe and hence pose a major threat to proprietary managed mobility technologies



Request Customized Report Here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=27191



Geographically, the global managed mobility services (MMS) market has been distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America held a major market share in 2016, while Asia Pacific is a highly attractive and rapidly expanding market owing to the development of industrial infrastructure in this region. This region has also been estimated to be the second leading market for managed mobility services (MMS) currently, followed by Europe. Mandatory compliance with industry-specific regulations including PCI-DSS for financial services and HIPAA for health care is anticipated to boost the demand for this product in the next few years.



Key players in the market include Fujitsu (Japan), Orange Business Services (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Wipro (India), Telefónica (Spain), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Vodafone (U.K.), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), and Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany).