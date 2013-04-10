Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market Worth $58.39 Billion by 2018 at an Estimated CAGR of 12.1%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- MarketsandMarkets estimates the global “Managed Network and Network Outsourcing Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)” to grow from $29.47 billion in 2012 to $58.39 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 12.1% from 2012 to 2018. The report is segmented by components: Managed LAN/ WLAN networks, Managed IP telephony, Managed IP/VPN, Managed Ethernet links, Managed video conferencing/telepresence; By Services: Managed network design services, Managed network implementation services, Managed network monitoring services, Managed support and Managed maintenance services; By Organization Size: Small Business, Medium Business, Enterprises, By Business Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Retail, Public sector, Transportation & Logistics and others . The report also encompasses global advancements, business models, technology roadmaps, forecasts & analysis for the period 2012 – 2018.



Organizations are looking for new technologies and a single point of contact for managing their complex network structure to stay ahead of their competitors. Managed Network Solutions & Network Outsourcing will help organizations to focus on their core businesses, rather than their networks. These solutions enable corporations and businesses to offload specific IT operations to the service provider, unlike in traditional outsourcing, where the entire control is transferred. These managed network services provide the opportunity to retain selected IT functions to be run in-house, thereby maintaining control and full visibility of the IT assets. The study provides in depth analysis of the Managed Network and Network Outsourcing market, based on components segments, services and its role in various industries, across different geographies. The report provides in-depth analysis of various industry verticals such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Retail, Public sector, Transportation & Logistics and other business verticals. The report also focuses on emerging trends across different organization sizes. Companies such as Alcatel-Lucent, Accenture, BT Group, Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia Siemens networks (NSN), IBM, are key market players in this market and have been profiled in the report.



