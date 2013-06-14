Managed Networks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Today’s business environment is facing many challenges with regards to establishing infrastructure or maintaining external associations with stakeholders and internal processes. To run and maintain a business an organization requires huge capital expenditure, resources of the company and time. Managed networks help organizations to concentrate on their core business areas.



Managed networks provide help to large businesses as well as small and medium enterprises. Managed networks works in four major service areas which include,



Supporting organization’s people

Protecting the organization

Empowering staff

Maintaining cloud platform



Pressures of cost reduction and new technologies in existing environment are the supportive driving factors which help the organization to run in-house IT functions in addition to helping them with IT planning and documentation. Managed networks offer fault management capabilities, deep industry expertise, cost effective management, long term investment purpose, world class network operation facilities and much more.



Some of the major players engaged in providing services related to managed networks are: Huawei, Cisco, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Amazon, Vodafone, AT&T, China Telecom, Colt Group, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Nokia Siemens Networks, NTT Communications, Orange Business Services, Verizon, Virtela, IBM Global Services, Juniper Networks, KPN Networks, MegaPath etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



