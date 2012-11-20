Managed Security Service Providers Market in the UK 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Managed Security Service Providers market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce the cost of IT security. The Managed Security Service Providers market in the UK has also been witnessing the growing popularity of cloud-based service offerings. However, the issues related to security service offerings could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Managed Security Service Providers Market in the UK 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the UK; it also covers the Managed Security Service Providers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include BT Global Services, Computacenter plc., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Atos S.A., Dell SecureWorks Information Security Services, Hewlett-Packard Co., Integralis Ltd., Orange Business Services, Symantec Corp. Telefonica S.A., and Verizon Communications Inc.



