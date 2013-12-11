Managed Security Services Market (CPE, Cloud/Hosted and Hybrid) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- This report analyzes managed security services market on a global basis, covering further detailed information into various sub-segments. It also provides cross-sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as geography, industry verticals, applications, and mode of delivery. The analysis provides market estimates in terms of revenue, and forecast for the period 2013 – 2019.



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The global managed security services market is driven be growing demand from SMBs (small and medium businesses) and large enterprises too, which are looking for risk transfer and cost reduction on business support activities. Amidst growing preference for e-commerce and digital data generation, businesses are pushed to safeguard their intellectual assets, of which data security is a key concern. Thus, depending on regional regulations and extent of network security, the global market is witnessing varying growth patterns worldwide. These variations exist in terms of applications desired and delivery model preferred. This report is thereby produced to give a detailed overview of the ongoing trends in the market. It includes review of market dynamics with focus on market drivers, growth challenges (restraints), and opportunities. The value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report further help in assessing the market situation and competitiveness. Market attractiveness analysis highlights key industry segments and their comparative attractiveness against other segments.



Apart from the detailed sub-segment analysis as illustrated below, this report also provides company profiles of the key market players. The competitive profiling of these players includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, and their recent developments which can help in assessing competition in the market. Some of the major companies included in this report include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), AT&T Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Dell SecureWorks, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), and EMC Corporation, among others.



The report analyzes the global managed security services market in terms of revenue (USD million). The market has been segmented as follows:



Managed Security Services Market, By Industry Verticals:



BFSI (Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance)

Government and utilities

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Education, Research and development, and Hospitality)



Managed Security Services Market, By Applications:



Network security

Access control

Business continuity

Compliance

Confidentiality

Risk assessment



Managed Security Services Market, By Mode of Delivery:



Customer premises equipment (CPE) based

Hosted or Cloud based

Hybrid



Managed Security Services Market, By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)