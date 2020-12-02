Managed Security Services Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: IBM, Symantec, Fujitsu

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Managed Security Services Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



IBM (United States), SecureWorks (United States), Symantec (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Wipro (India), HCL (India), AT&T (United States), Atos (France), BAE Systems (United Kingdom) and BT (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are DXC (United States), Fortinet (United States), NTT Security (Japan), Alert Logic (United States), Cipher (United States), Happiest Minds (India), Hitachi Systems Security (United States), Trustwave (United States), Verizon (United States) and CenturyLink (United States).



Managed security services are the ones which are outsourced to service provider. This company is called managed security service provider. It provides services for monitoring and management of security devices as well as systems. These services includes managed firewall, intrusion detection, virtual private network and others. Managed security service provider offers technologies such as intrusion prevention system, web content filtering, identity access management, privileged access management, Vulnerability scanning and others.



Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Cyber crimes are Fuelling the Market

- Cost Effectiveness of Managed Security Services



Market Trend

- Adoption of Managed Security Services among SMEs and Large Enterprises



Restraints

- Strict Government Regulation for Information Security in Some Countries



Opportunities

- Rising Usage of Smartphone in Workplaces is Boosting the Market

- Rising Demand of Next Generation Security Solutions



Challenges

- Lack of Skilled Professionals for Handling Changing Environment



The Managed Security Services industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Managed Security Services market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Managed Security Services report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Managed Security Services market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Managed Security Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System, Others), Security type (Managed Network Security, Managed Endpoint Security, Managed Application Security, Managed Cloud Security, Others), Deployment (On premises, Cloud), Industry vertical (BFSI, Government, Telecom, IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



The Managed Security Services market study further highlights the segmentation of the Managed Security Services industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Managed Security Services report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Managed Security Services market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Managed Security Services market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Managed Security Services industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



