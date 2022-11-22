Managed Service Providers and IT Companies in Houston Offer Cybersecurity Compliance Support, IT Infrastructure Security Guidance, and Corporate Computer Solutions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- With almost every modern business requiring some element of information technology to support their daily operation, IT companies in Houston, TX, offer services to support a healthy IT infrastructure so that client interactions are protected and the customer experience is professional and complies with predefined standards which could be business specific. Although different business sectors may have niche areas of particular interest when looking to implement an IT improvement plan and roadmap, there are some general guidelines that are true across all implementations. A proactive IT strategy, rather than a reactive strategy, is favored as it is designed to reduce the frequency, severity, and cost of IT issues. A security breach can be a reputational issue to fix in addition to the immediate actions required to identify and then remove vulnerabilities. As a premier Houston IT consulting company, Avatar Computer Solutions has developed an approach to managed cybersecurity that includes regular assessments, external testing, a proactive management plan for the IT infrastructure, and a comprehensive planning component to back up the technical aspects of the plan with standard operating procedures and incident response plans. Keeping staff up to date and informed about what to do in the event of a cybersecurity breach can help reduce the time taken to mitigate the issue and give the team confidence to approach any issue quickly and efficiently. Protection against threats like ransomware and malicious emails have to constantly evolve to fight and counteract the changing types of possible threat, with Houston cybersecurity considerations like setting out ground rules over when personal devices should or could be connected to the workplace and what level of content can be shared, especially important in today's culture where social media plays an important role for companies as well as individuals. Where compliance is required, the first step may be achieving compliance, and then it is likely that following best practices for the industry will help maintain that compliance. Avatar offers IT solutions to its manufacturing and distribution customers that support production, sales, inventory control, logistics, and accounting. This helps clients comply with industry standards, enhance their network security, support mission-critical applications which could be the difference between a successful delivery and failing to meet a deadline, and offers analysis to assess if the existing infrastructure, which may be on-premise, can be complemented by adopting a hybrid cloud solution or embracing a migration to the cloud. With business continuity prioritized and a holistic approach to IT management, a good place to start is a complimentary IT assessment. Avatar listens to each unique client to understand not only the current challenges and aspirations but also dig deeper to explore future plans and strategies so that clear steps can be taken with intent and purpose. A virtual CIO, or Chief Information Officer, will be assigned to oversee the tailored program, acting as a single point of contact combining technical IT skills with business management experience.



Avatar Computer Solutions, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with Avatar Computer Solutions supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance



