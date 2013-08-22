Managed Services Market Poise $256.05 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The “Managed Services Market [Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Information, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communications, Managed Security] - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 – 2018) ”, the managed services market is estimated to grow from $142.75 billion in 2013 to $256.05 billion in 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 12.4% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 183 market data tables and 118 figures spread through 341 pages and in-depth TOC on “Managed Services Market [Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Information, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communications, Managed Security] - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 – 2018) ”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/managed-services-market-1141.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



In the current scenario, the ‘high tech and telecommunication’ vertical continues to be the largest adopter of managed services. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution, while Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions are expected to experience increased market traction in the coming years.



The recent trend in the industry shows that there is a high demand for managed services across every industry vertical. The implementation of Managed Services reduces the IT costs by 30 to 40 % in the enterprises. This enables organizations to have the flexibility and technical advantage with them. Enterprises having their services outsourced look forward to risk sharing and to reduce their IT costs and IT commitments, so that they are able to concentrate on their core competencies. Organizations implementing managed services have reported almost 50-60% increase in the operational efficiency of their outsourced processes. Enterprises have accepted outsourcing services as a means to enable them reduce their Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and free up internal sources. Newer managed services that penetrate almost all the industry domains, along with aggressive pricing in services, are being offered. This results in increase in the overall revenues of the managed services market. It is observed that there is an increase in outsourcing of wireless, communications, mobility and other value added services, such as content and e-commerce facilities. With increasing technological advancements and the cost challenges associated with having the IT services in-house, the future seems optimistic enough for application services providers and managed services providers.



The Managed Services market is broadly segmented by type of its services: Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communications, Managed Information, Managed Security and other managed services, By type of service consumers: Small Office Home Office (SOHO), Small and Medium Businesses (SMB), Large Enterprises; By type of verticals: Public Sector, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Retail, Contact Centers and Service Industries, High Tech and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Travel and Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities and others; By regions: North America (NA), Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Browse related reports Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market (Software Defined Storage (SDS); Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Compute/Server, Network Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market-1025.html



Community Cloud Market (By Components [Server, Storage Devices, Network Equipments], By Verticals [Healthcare, Finance, Government, Transport and Logistics, Gaming, Education]) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/community-cloud-market-1126.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:



Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets