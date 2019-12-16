Managed Services Market Projected to Gain $282.0 Billion by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- This report "Managed Services Market by Service Type (Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed It Infrastructure and Data Center Services), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", offers insights on huge increase in the global managed services market size from USD 180.5 billion in 2018 to reach revenues worth USD 282.0 billion by 2023 with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CGPR) of 8.3% for the forecasted period. Primary factors observed include the increased dependency of an organization on IT assets for enhancing business productivity and in parallel demand for cloud-based managed services.



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Segment for on-premises deployment type will have a major share in the global managed services market



Global enterprises depend mainly on their IT infrastructure for their daily operations. So they need to make an effective investment in communication infrastructure, storage devices, and the right servers to manage their businesses. Although in the beginning there were some doubts in the industry verticals for giving their control of the precious business data and IT infrastructure, still organizations understand the need for cloud-based managed services as they can be easily scaled up and down to meet the requirements.



Any downtime or failure can hurt the business processes and data. Hence, enterprises now using managed service providers to smooth their regular operations and comprehensive backup their data for IT infrastructure failure.



Managed mobility service segment will enhance with the highest CAGR by 2023 in the global managed services market



In this digital age, managed mobility services are now one characteristic of global competitiveness. These help businesses to optimize and manage the mobile workforce performance seamlessly. The trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to give employees the right space for enhancing their performance and organizational productivity is driving the growth of the managed mobility service segment. Managed services provide easy centralized dashboards for assessing remotely IT assets by complementing the safety of their business operations.



Large enterprises are more inclined to use managed services than small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to their affordability and scalability for economies. Industry verticals in manufacturing, telecom & IT, media and entertainment, healthcare, and life sciences to deal with IT infrastructure challenges of downtime and security breaches.



The most significant rise will be seen in North America for the forecast until 2023



Region to two of the most developed nations, the US and Canada, North America, is expected to grow significantly during the next five years in the managed services market with its advanced IT infrastructure. Also, some of the top key industry players have their presence in North America that offers managed services, and their financial position will have a more significant influence on leading tools and technologies for seamless business operations.



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Top companies that offer managed services all around the world include Cisco (US), AT&T (US), Cognizant (US), Unisys (US), GTT Communication (US), DXC (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Dimension Data (South Africa), Capgemini (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Accenture (Ireland), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Dataprise (US), Huawei (China, India), HCL (India), Tech Mahindra (HCL), Wipro (India), Happiest Minds (India), Cycops (India), and Netmagic (India). The global managed services market is fragmented owing to the presence of several medium and small-sized companies.



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