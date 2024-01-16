Managed SIEM Services Market Report: Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth – 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- The global Managed SIEM Services Market size is estimated to be worth USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The accelerated growth of the managed SIEM services market is propelled by an amalgamation of factors, including the relentless evolution of cyber threats, the imperative for organizations to fortify their digital defenses, and the increasing complexity of IT infrastructures.



This surge in demand is further intensified by a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, prompting businesses to turn to managed services for expert assistance. Additionally, the advent of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in SIEM solutions drives the market forward, enhancing the efficiency of threat detection and response. Furthermore, the rise in remote work and the expanding attack surface due to the proliferation of connected devices contribute to the heightened need for proactive security measures; positioning managed SIEM services as a strategic imperative for organizations aiming to safeguard their digital assets in an ever-evolving threat landscape.



By Deployment Mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The managed SIEM services market anticipates the cloud segment to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, underlining the increasing preference for cloud-based deployments. As organizations embrace digital transformation, the cloud's inherent advantages, such as scalability, agility, and accessibility, make it a compelling choice for deploying SIEM services. Cloud-based managed SIEM solutions offer businesses the flexibility to adapt to dynamic cybersecurity landscapes, enabling rapid deployment, updates, and efficient scaling to meet evolving security needs. The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments further fuels this trend, with organizations seeking centralized and integrated security solutions that seamlessly span their diverse IT infrastructure. As the demand for robust, easily accessible, and scalable cybersecurity solutions continues to rise, the cloud segment is poised to be a key driver, experiencing notable growth in the managed SIEM services market.



Based on organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In the forecast period, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is poised to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate within the managed SIEM services market, signaling a significant shift towards cybersecurity prioritization among smaller businesses. SMEs are increasingly recognizing the critical importance of robust security measures to protect their digital assets and sensitive data. Managed SIEM services offer these organizations a cost-effective and scalable solution to bolster their cybersecurity postures without the need for substantial in-house resources. As cyber threats evolve, SMEs are turning to managed services for expert security monitoring, threat detection, and incident response. The scalability and tailored offerings of managed SIEM services make them particularly attractive to smaller enterprises looking to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape efficiently and ensure the resilience of their digital operations. This anticipated growth in the SME segment underscores the increasing awareness and adoption of proactive cybersecurity measures among smaller organizations.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The managed SIEM services market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for accelerated growth, fueled by a convergence of factors uniquely shaped by the region's burgeoning digital transformation. As countries across the Asia Pacific witness a rapid increase in online connectivity, cloud adoption, and digitization, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions, particularly managed SIEM services, is on the rise. The diverse and evolving threat landscape in the region, combined with a growing awareness of cybersecurity best practices, is compelling businesses to invest in proactive security measures. Additionally, the region's regulatory landscape is evolving, with a heightened focus on data protection and privacy, further driving the need for comprehensive managed SIEM services. The flexibility and scalability of these services align well with the dynamic nature of the Asia Pacific market, making them a strategic choice for organizations aiming to fortify their cybersecurity defenses in the face of an ever-expanding digital ecosystem.



Market Players



The major players in the managed SIEM services market are AT&T (US), Advantio (Spain), BlueVoyant (US), BT (UK), CyberCX (Australia), Capgemini (France), GoSecure (US), Cyderes (US), IBM (US), Integrity360 (Ireland), Redscan (UK), NCC Group (UK), NTT (Japan), Optiv (US), Proficio (US), ReliaQuest (US), SharkStriker (US), Stratejm (Canada), Talion (UK), TCS (India), Trustwave (US), Unisys (US), Verizon (US), Vodafone (UK), Wipro (India), Rapid7 (US), ManageEngine (US), Sumo Logic (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Managed SIEM Services Market:



The ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity threats



The need for Managed SIEM Services is driven by the increasing complexity and frequency of cyber attacks. Businesses are looking more and more to contract with professionals who can successfully monitor, detect, and respond to changing threats in order to outsource their security operations.



Requirements for Compliance:



Organisations are required by strict legal regulations and compliance standards to put strong security measures in place. Through the provision of log management, reporting capabilities, and continuous monitoring, managed SIEM services assist businesses in meeting their compliance requirements.



Growth in Cloud Usage:



Cloud-native SIEM solutions are becoming more and more necessary as cloud computing and hybrid infrastructure models become more prevalent. There is a need for managed SIEM services that can work in harmony with cloud settings and handle the particular security issues that come with cloud platforms.



Lack of Cybersecurity Expertise



For many organisations, there is still a scarcity of qualified cybersecurity specialists. Companies can obtain the knowledge and round-the-clock monitoring capabilities they require through managed SIEM services, which eliminates the need to establish and manage an internal security operations centre (SOC).



Combining Security Technologies with Other Integrations:



It is essential to integrate SIEM with other security technologies like threat intelligence, user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA), and endpoint detection and response (EDR). Managed SIEM services are becoming more and more popular since they may offer a comprehensive security approach by integrating with other security solutions.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Numerous providers compete for market share in the competitive environment of Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) services, each with unique features to meet the changing needs of organisations in strengthening their cybersecurity posture. A dynamic ecosystem is created in the market by the combination of existing firms and recent arrivals.



In an effort to offer more powerful threat detection capabilities, top suppliers frequently set themselves apart from the competition by incorporating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning into their SIEM solutions. Furthermore, joint ventures and partnerships with other technology companies or cybersecurity organisations are typical tactics to broaden service offerings and handle a wider spectrum of security issues.



