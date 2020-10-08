New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The global managed Wi-Fi market is forecast to reach USD 9.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The managed Wi-Fi solution market is gaining traction due to the increasing demand in enterprise mobility services and an increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi in several physical venues. Growth in the number of devices that require Wi-Fi is also creating a demand for the market. Demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, and consoles are rising at a rapid rate leading to a pressing need for high-speed internet.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Cisco Systems, Vodafone, Aruba, Purple, Fujitsu, Mojo Networks, WiFi Sparks, Rogers Communication, Verizon, and Comcast Business, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global managed WiFi market on the basis of components, networking services, infrastructure services, organization size, vertical, and region:



Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solution

Services



Networking Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Network Security

Network Planning and Designing

Network Consulting

Others



Infrastructure Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Survey and Analysis

Installation and Provisioning

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics



Regional Outlook of Managed Wi-Fi Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Managed Wi-Fi market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Managed Wi-Fi Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Managed Wi-Fi sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Managed Wi-Fi industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Managed Wi-Fi industry

Analysis of the Managed Wi-Fi market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Managed Wi-Fi Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Managed Wi-Fi industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



