Management Acquires Fire Protection Systems Corrosion Management Inc.

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC (ECS) announced the acquisition of Fire Protection Systems Corrosion Management Inc. (fpsCMI) in a management-led buy out with backing from private investors.



fpsCMI was purchased from shareholders of Code Consultants Inc. of St. Louis, MO by Jeff Kochelek, the CEO of Engineered Corrosion Solutions, his management team, and a small number of private investors. “My whole management team participated in this transaction,” according to Kochelek. “We are very excited to have the best team in the world concentrating our effort on solving fire sprinkler corrosion problems.”



ECS, LLC is now an independent solution provider of corrosion management products and services for building owners, property managers, specifying engineers, and fire sprinkler contractors. ECS’s line of nitrogen generators, vents, and corrosion monitoring devices are assembled in its new St. Louis manufacturing facility which is busy adding staff.



Adam Hilton, Product Engineering Manager stated, “bringing our manufacturing in-house has shortened our lead-times, reduced our costs, and improved our quality to world-class levels. We have streamlined our engineering and production processes and now can ship many items from stock. This acquisition has been great for our customers since now nitrogen system installation can occur even more quickly.”



“Our core engineering group, who has led almost all of the innovation in this industry, is now able to deliver rapid solutions for both new and long-standing customers,” said Kochelek. “Once people understand that we can help reduce their traditional pipe removal and replacement costs by up to 90%, using ECS is a very easy decision for them to make.”



About Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC

Engineered Corrosion Solutions, LLC is a corrosion risk and mitigation consulting firm serving owners, engineers, and the fire protection industry with assessment, analysis, and hardware/software systems to minimize or eliminate corrosion in fire sprinkler systems. Since a single sprinkler system leak can destroy millions of dollars in product or service value, it makes sense to eliminate the corrosion that causes sprinkler pipe failures. ECS has delivered hundreds of systems to eliminate corrosion to a diverse client list which includes dozens of Fortune 500 companies in North America, Europe, and Asia. To find out more please visit http://ecscorrosion.com or dial 1-877-432-8040.