New Business research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Global Management & Marketing Consultancy industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key management & marketing consultancy market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global management & marketing consultancy market had total revenues of $305.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2008 and 2012.
The operations management segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $93bn, equivalent to 30.5% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $427.9bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global management & marketing consultancy market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global management & marketing consultancy market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global management & marketing consultancy market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global management & marketing consultancy market?
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