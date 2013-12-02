Management & Marketing Consultancy in France - New Study Released

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Management & Marketing Consultancy in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Management & Marketing Consultancy in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France management & marketing consultancy market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The value of the management & marketing consultancy market in this report has been calculated as the total revenues received for the provision of corporate strategy services, operations management services, information technology solutions, human resource management services and outsourcing services. Other is any revenue accrued through any other service within this industry.
- The French management & marketing consultancy market had total revenues of $10.8bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- The operations management segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $7.1bn, equivalent to 65.7% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $13.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the management & marketing consultancy market in France
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the management & marketing consultancy market in France
Leading company profiles reveal details of key management & marketing consultancy market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France management & marketing consultancy market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the France economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the France management & marketing consultancy market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the France management & marketing consultancy market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France management & marketing consultancy market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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