Biology Key to Management Excellence According to New Research

Research, new in the field of neurobiology, neuroscience and psychology are giving new insight into management theories and more importantly, practice.



“There is so much new scientific information that can inform practice,” says Madeline Pinelli of Communications & Change Management, LLC, “we’re helping companies and organizations discover the ramifications of this research, and how it can be applied in ways that quickly impact the performance of the firm.”



Pinelli is the founder and principal consultant of Communications & Change Management, LLC, a Chicago-based company that specializes in management change, organizational development and specialized training.



“I have over 25 years of experience in human and organizational development. New research supports a more blended approach to management of companies, forming a blended, holistic approach to not just working a job, but creating a future with a shared purpose and by proxy, an influx of meaning into life,” Pinelli continued.



Pinelli’s core program, Workforce of One, focuses on a model of mutual respect, acceptance, empathy and leads management to a definition of meaningful work based on the individual company and organization.



“My attendees learn ways of monitoring and modifying behaviors that will impact organizational performance and employee health. This is the basis for developing new insights for creating ever greater levels of collaboration and engagement,” Pinelli added.



Ms. Pinelli received her M.A. in Whole Systems Design from Antioch College in Seattle, WA. and her B.A. in Economics from Barat College in Lake Forest, Il. In addition, she received a certificate in Human Resources from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.



“Humans are not resources, or capital, but living systems. This allows us to view our jobs not just as a way to make a living, but as an opportunity to create our own future, engage others with shared purpose and infuse our life with meaning,” Pinelli added.



