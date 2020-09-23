Managing Long Distance Parenting

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Acting as a team with the other parent in an acrimonious divorce is something that may take work. In such circumstances, though, it is important to think first of all about the mental health and welfare of the child. Among the ways to do this is for the long-distance parent to schedule video call sessions with the other so they don't interfere with moments like when the child is in the middle of dinner or their schooling. The parent with whom the child lives may also want to jot down a list of topics to get the most out of those video calls.



Create, where possible, a simple timetable for contact. Children who know frequently when they will have next contact with the long distance parent feel more secure than those who are more intermittent regarding contact. Create an easy-to-find family calendar and get imaginative with colors and stickers to indicate when the child will speak with the parent next.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



