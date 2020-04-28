Managing the Finances During Covid-19 Pandemic - Learn from Expert Financial Planner

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Mark Silverman, the leading financial planner and advisor based at Tucson, Arizona is pleased to share the latest article on how to manage personal finances during the Covid-19 Pandemic. This epidemic has certainly affected the world not just in terms of the infected and the death rates but also with the economy. The world is currently on an economic catastrophe with some of the major stock markets seeing a continuous decline day after day. At his point of time it is but imperative that each and every individuals can control their personal finances not just by controlling their expenditure but also be very mindful on how and what they are spending.



The first tip offered here is to remain objective and focus on the personal economy by including the most crucial aspects such as budget, savings and future expenditures. Secondly, it is important to review emergency savings funds so that one can face unexpected situations such as home repairs, loss of income, accidents, etc. Thirdly, the article suggests individuals to stay away from scams especially with online frauds. Fourthly, it is crucial to review the budget, cut unnecessary costs and if possible donate. Last but not the least, everyone should stay informed about the available resources for financial relief, subsidies, extended tax filing deadlines, etc.



Silverman Associates was started by Mark Silverman, a leading Financial Planner and Advisor with over 20 years of experience in comprehensive financial life planning with special focus on retirement planning, risk management, investment management, estate planning, cash management, tax planning, legacy planning, income planning and health care planning.



