Managing Your Events in Style in Goa

Panjim, Goa -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Special occasions require extra effort in order to really make it special. This is the reason why there is a recent increase in the popularity of party planners in Goa as well as in other parts of the country as well as the world.



Party planners or events organizers are professionals whose primary specialization is the setting up of such events as weddings, birthdays, and even corporate events in some instances. These professionals typically take care of the lighting and sounds, and even set up of platforms and venue dress-up in order to make sure that everything matches the theme and topic of the event.



Whether you are looking for a provider of wedding planning services in Goa or simply need a Lights, Sound & Audio Visual Company Goa India has, Rockys Team is the name that you can depend on. Having been founded in 1997, the company has had years of experience handling a number of events including weddings and corporate ones. With a growth rate of more than a hundred per cent each year, it comes as no surprise that Rockys Team was able to serve clients as far as Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to name a few countries.



Some of the services being offered by Rockys Team include sound, light and AV productions; stage and backdrop design, Bollywood and celebrity acts, hotel bookings, and even sporting events. Rockys Team also offers luxury travel and NRI assistance. Travel packages are available for those who would like to visit Brazil, Dubai, Hungary, and Portugal.



About

For more information about Rockys Team, or if you are interested in getting their services, visit http://www.rockysteam.com/ .



For Media Contact:

Rockys Team

Edcon Towers: 211,

Menezes Braganza Road,

Panjim – Goa

T: 0091 832 2227888

M: 0091 7709468888

M: 0091 9930911749

E: rocky@rockysteam.com

DUBAI -M: 0097150 6582718

http://www.rockysteam.com/