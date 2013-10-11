Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- With an $18,000 goal Co-founders Ashely Nelson and Jacqui Nicholson have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo for their ingenious personalized web store named Manasole. The site takes the guesswork out of shopping and simplifies personal style while being courteous to their male subscriber’s wallets. Manasole is a fully customized monthly subscription service that delivers men’s quality clothing and accessories to consumers who either love to shop, hate to shop or doesn’t have the time to shop. “All a Manasole subscriber has to do is log into the site and enter their style preferences so we can customize their clothing options. From there it’s simple. They just visit their own customized ‘Man Cave’ and start shopping.” said Nicholson.



The company that offers men a “one-click shop” for an entire outfit stylishly selected for them also offers sizes from small to 3X. Offering customers a smart and effective way to buy clothes that doesn’t include browsing hundreds of options, everything is done for them. That said, if subscribers would like to peruse the site and shop for themselves they can do that too. Website users can click to add their favorite items into their Monthly Manasole Chest and they will be sent in the next shipment. As an added option, subscribers can allow the Manasole stylists to ship items to them monthly sight unseen. Manasole is committed to quality and uses only premium cotton blends and best materials for clothing and accessories. As an added incentive the average price for a Manasole item is $32.



Manasole was founded in 2013 to simplify the way men shop online. The company’s founders are presently working on a Spring 2014 collection to work in correlation with the Manasole personalized web store.



To make an investment in the Manasole Indiegogo crowdfunding project Click Here



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