Manassas, VA Based Renown Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Unveils Virginia www.SpaDayEmpire.com Event to Be Co-Hosted by "Tony Robbins" & "Xocai"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The College Population (Xocai's Energy Drinks) (Also great for Tony Robbins) - While the energy drinks market may be a small component of the non-alcoholic beverage industry, it is perhaps the most dynamic market—growing 60% from 2008-2012. In 2012, total U.S. sales for the energy drinks market was worth more than $12.5 billion. Consumers 18-34, men, Hispanics, Pacific region residents, and adults with children in the household are demographics that over index in energy drink usage. A few select marketers dominate the energy drinks namely Red Bull, Monster Energy, 5-Hour Energy, and Rock Star Energy. According to the “Energy Drinks and Shots: Market Trends in the U.S." report, sales of energy drinks and shots will grow to a value of $21.5 billion by 2017. (Source)

https://www.facebook.com/healthychocolateirvine



Overall, all-natural energy drinks have failed to penetrate the category. “One of the main reasons is that the 18-24-year-old demographic is the primary consumer of energy drinks, and they care less than the average about the all-natural profile of any beverage. They’re drinking more for the energy boost and image. The goal then is to drive the consumers to the Expo to experience the energy boost and for themselves and to have them help brand the Xe drink to their peers, the "so-called sex appeal" for this population. To reach the biggest audience that would consume this product, the strategy is to reach the fraternities within the local Universities.



Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



http://www.drstephane.com/



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.

http://www.drstephane.com/

August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/