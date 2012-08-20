ManCertified.com Launches Free Online 'Man Room' - A Bold Authority on Everything Man

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Opening the doors to their online ‘man room’, ManCertified.com is today inviting all men to pay a visit and kick back with the guys.



The bold authority website, written by a unique collaboration of authors, contains free information, tips and articles on ‘everything man’. With the site now officially open – men are flocking in their droves to find information that’s geared specifically for them.



While driven by testosterone, the site’s content offers a rich and enlightening bank of resources.



Everything is split into a series of intuitive categories that includes Tips, Sports, Food, Health, Women, Business, Entertainment and the imperative ‘Man Stuff’.



“ManCertified.com is THE place for men who want an online portal for highly relevant and high quality information,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for the website’s marketing.



She continues, “From information on the latest video games to golf tips and even business advice, everything is there and it’s pumped full of manly authority.”



Critics are praising the site for the depth of their articles. For example, a recent smoking showcase titled ‘The Elite Cuban Cigar’ invites all connoisseurs to revel in the class and finesse that comes with South American cigars. Those wanting to take their cue from the site and build their own man rooms will also find a handy guide to setting up their lair.



In another example, a recent online tutorial talks men through cooking the perfect grilled chicken. Viva la barbeque!



“Our expert authors are achieving two things – highly relevant information that the modern man demands, delivered through quality, expertise and thorough research. Whether hanging with the guys or just trying to kill some time during lunch – ManCertified.com is THE place to be found, Lugar adds.



The website’s authors are currently adding content each week. With this in mind, users are urged to check back frequently to find out what has changed.



Those men that are hooked on social media can keep up with the site via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



To check out man’s ultimate resource today, visit: http://www.mancertified.com



About ManCertified.com

Authored by a team of leading culture-driven men, ManCertified.com is a bold online authority on everything man.



Containing a wealth of tips, articles and resources – the site plays host to a myriad of topics that the modern man demands.