Manchester Airport Parking Offers Stress-Free Travel with Best Price Guarantee

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2011 -- Manchester Airport Parking recently launched a website that guarantees the lowest airport parking rates. Trouble-free parking makes life much easier for travelers catching a flight out of the fourth busiest airport in the UK. If a customer finds a better rate, the company will match the price or offer a refund on the difference.



When heading out of town for business or pleasure, many travelers choose to take their own car to the airport. For some, taking public transportation or getting dropped off may not be convenient.



The availability of Manchester Airport car parking facilities gives travelers many choices if they decide to take their own vehicle. However, parking at Manchester Airport can be troublesome if arrangements are not made ahead of time. Making a last minute reservation means higher prices and less likelihood of parking availability.



Manchester Airport Parking alleviates that stress by making the online reservation process a breeze. The website provides a simple solution for customers interested in reserving short-stay, medium-stay, or long-stay parking ahead of time.



According to a Mandy Shaw, a frequent flyer who often drives to the Manchester airport to save time, “Manchester Airport Parking was a life saver as I often take business trips and don’t have time to coordinate a ride or take a bus. Making my reservations a week in advance assured me I would not have to worry about finding a space at the last minute.”



It takes only a few minutes for a customer to enter an arrival and departure time and date, and the website will then compare parking facilities at or near the airport. The website only sells high secure and official parking spots.



To make a reservation, the customer needs to provide additional passenger information, including car and flight details. The website takes major credit cards for payment. For a trivial fee, travelers can even opt for a full refund in case of cancellation, as long as it is 24 hours in advance.



In addition to providing guaranteed best prices for parking at Manchester Airport, the company provides the same guarantee for other airports in the UK, where Liverpool Airport parking and Belfast airport parking are few of the most popular local airport parking options.



Customers can contact customer service on any of the websites if they find a cheaper price on airport parking within seven days of booking. As long as the rate is comparable, Manchester Airport Parking Centre will match or beat the price.



To find out how to reserve a parking spot at guaranteed lowest prices, go to Manchester airport parking centre today: http://www.manchesterairportparkingcentre.com/