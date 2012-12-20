Manchester Collision Center Goes Green

Manchester, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Manchester Collision Center recently announced its Going Green initiative, which is a concentrated effort to not only stringently comply with all applicable environmental regulations, but also cut down on energy use.



Auto repair, especially collision repair, produces many environmental hazards: paint and chemicals, solvents, etc. Additionally, auto collision repair procedures often consume a great deal of energy. The responsible “green” approach, therefore, is to minimize energy usage, while maintaining the strictest procedures for hazardous waste and chemical disposal.



Many people are concerned about environmental issues and, thus, wish to patronize those businesses that use environmentally friendly practices. A company spokesman said, “We feel that being environmentally friendly is one of the most important practices our business can perform.”



Manchester Collision Center strives to minimize its energy use by, for example, using quick-dry paints and insulated paint booths for minimal drying time. Paints, thinners, and solvents are always recycled, and wastes safely stored. In addition, cardboard, plastic and sheet metal body parts are recycled.



Customers can obtain a free auto body repair estimate, knowing that, in addition to competitive pricing, Manchester Collision Center will perform the repairs in an environmentally responsible manner. The company offers a full range of auto body collision repair, painting, and OEM parts replacement services.



About Manchester Collision Repair

Manchester Collision Repair is a full-service auto body repair shop located in Manchester, NH. It offers estimates for auto body repair, insurance consultations and complete painting services, from touch-up, to total repainting. It also offers free pick-up, customer shuttles and arrangements for loaner cars. For further detail please visit, www.manchestercollision.com.