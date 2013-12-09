Manchester IT Consultants, JDM Say They Offer Quality and Professional IT Support in Stockport and Manchester but Without the High Prices of Some Providers

Heald Green, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The location of JDM Computing means that they are ideally located to service Manchester and the whole of the North West of England, the IT support provider is located on the Cheshire border between Stockport and Macclesfield.



The company say that they were founded to specifically help SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises) who could not afford to maintain a full-time IT department.



The companies founder says, “I still felt that there were many small and medium sized businesses that wanted IT help, but perhaps they were not ready for a full-time permanent IT manager. I believe that there is a real demand for reliable, cost-saving IT services that can be implemented to meet an individual company’s needs.”



On their about page the company say, “JDM provide an all-round service, from a single computer to fully installed and supported networks. They provide Hosted Exchange Services and well as supplying and maintaining Servers and PC’s.”



The company say that they can help clients in Manchester and Stockport with a wide range of computing solutions, the company currently help clients with Microsoft support, hosted Exchange and other cloud based solutions, network upgrades, ad-hoc support and much more.



The company say “All our Engineers are a Microsoft Certified Support Engineers. With over 15 years experience in working with SMEs as well television production companies.”



About JDM

JDM was founded in 2008 and have acquired a very satisfied client base, testimonials from some of the company's current clients can be found on this page. Visit www.jdmcomputing.co.uk or call 0845 2932540 to learn more about the company and the services they offer.