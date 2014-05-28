Manchester Private Investigators Inducted Into the Association of British Investigators

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- There are many actions in the world that while immoral, are not illegal, and in such cases cannot be investigated by law enforcement. In these cases, the help of a private investigator can make all the difference. When enlisting a private investigator, clients need to feel assured of their integrity and discretion, and The Association of British Investigators exists as a hallmark as to what agencies people can trust. Manchester Private Investigators has now been inducted into the Association, in recognition of their 25 years of outstanding business practice and professional conduct in the field.



Manchester-PrivateInvestigators.co.uk has long been known to hold itself to a highly ethical and strictly stringent code of practice that prevents malpractice and guarantees the development of a trusting relationship between the company and their clients. They even offer free advice to anyone with concerns as to how to go about dealing with them.



The induction into the Association of British Investigators has marked them out as part of a select and extraordinary group of professional practitioners, and is itself endorsed by the law society and the law society of Scotland. All investigators must be licensed by the SIA and process servers by the CCA in order to qualify.



A spokesperson for Manchester Private Investigators explained, “Our induction rings as an endorsement for all our hard work in building a trusted, highly professional and deeply ethical practice. We have one of the most robust teams of both male and female investigators that are sensitive to the needs and requirements of clients, attentive to the particulars of the law and meticulous in their investigations. Manchester Private Investigators has long prided itself in offer next-level service in all areas where users could require our help, from surveillance and digital forensics to background checks and even missing persons investigations.”



About Manchester Private Investigators

Manchester Private Investigators believe each job is unique and therefore is treated with the full force and magnitude it deserves. They have developed a reputation as one of the most ethical, fast-growing, trusted and well respected private investigator agencies in Manchester. They believe in offering higher-level services resulting in better investigations, and better results for clients. Visit their website at http://manchester-privateinvestigators.co.uk/ or call at 0161 363 0083 for more information.