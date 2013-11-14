Manchester SEM Spotlights the Importance of Search Engine Marketing

Manchester, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Marketing researcher IDC estimates that 2.7 billion people will be online by 2015, accounting for 40 percent of the world's population. "Each and every one of these consumers becomes a potential customer for a company and yet many companies fail as they don't understand search engine optimisation (http://www.manchestersem.com/search-engine-optimisation-seo/) and how to bring visitors to their site," Mark Wallace of Manchester SEM declares.



According to the Office for National Statistics, in 2010 alone, 38 million citizens in the United Kingdom used the Internet, with 30 million of those users accessing the web on a daily basis. For the 12 month period ending August 2010, 31 million people chose to purchase a product or service online, spending £5.2 billion during this time period. "For a business to benefit from the popularity of online shopping, the business must first ensure they can be found by consumers and this is where Manchester SEM can be of assistance," Wallace explains.



More than one billion searches are conducted on Google alone each month with 93 percent of Internet users starting their experience with a search engine. "To reach the desired target audience, a business must use many techniques, while focusing on improving overall organic search engine results. This continues to be of great importance as 70 percent of links clicked are from organic results and three-quarters of users never move past the first page of the search results," Wallace informs businesses.



To improve search engine results, companies need to use a wide variety of techniques, including search engine optimisation, keyword research and link building (http://www.manchestersem.com/search-engine-optimisation-seo/link-building-seo/). "When a company contacts Manchester SEM for assistance in improving search engine rankings, we use an array of methods to determine where improvements need to be made. We understand that companies vary greatly in their marketing needs and work with each client to develop a strategy that helps them achieve their desired objectives, rather than using a cookie cutter approach to search engine marketing," Wallace pronounces.



Search engine marketing consultancy encompasses many areas. "We often find the need to analyse an industry, a company's competition and/or their keywords to determine what the competition is doing and to see which keywords are most searched for. In other situations though, we find that the company needs help with their content development or in establishing a blog or a social media presence. No matter what a company needs assistance with, we can be of help. We strive to deliver more targeted results and customers so businesses can see in increase in revenue," Wallace asserts.



About Manchester SEM

Manchester SEM delivers search engine rankings for clients, focusing on return on investment. The goal continues to be to deliver more targeted prospects and customers along with an increase in revenue, rather than the selling of search engine rankings. Tried, tested and proven online marketing techniques and strategies ensure this is the case and Manchester SEM remains responsible for clients reaching the number one spot on the Google search engine for countless keywords in numerous markets.