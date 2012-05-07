ManchesterAirportParkingCentre.com Makes Parking Price Guarantee

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Parking at airports during the holiday can be a source of considerable stress and nasty surprises. Unexpected charges and difficult payment options can often bring holiday makers back down to earth with a bang and take the edge of their post-holiday high.



Manchester Airport is one of the busiest in the United Kingdom, and with so many people moving back and forth through the airport it’s no surprise that a large amount of competition for Manchester airport car parking providers has sprung up in the surrounding area.



That’s why Manchester Airport Parking Centre have made a guarantee not to be beaten on cheap parking at Manchester airport. Many websites look to manipulate the overabundance of choice by creating special offers and supposed bargains that may not in fact be the best deal. The price guarantee has been made to lift that burden from travellers’ shoulders.



Manchester Airport Parking Centre offers multiple ways in which to book parking services, from an easy search box on the landing page of the website to more detailed options available from the main menu bar, and a UK-based call centre where people can book easily and quickly by phone.



The site even provides an FAQ for customers to make sure that all their queries can be addressed before they make the decision to book, in keeping with the Centre’s priority on customer satisfaction.



A spokesperson for Manchester Airport Parking Centre said, “It’s our priority to give holiday makers peace of mind, which is why we’ve made a guarantee that we won’t be beaten on price. It allows people to stop stressing over all the possible choices and make one easy booking for their vehicle while they’re abroad. What was once a stressful part of the holiday process doesn’t have to be anymore.”



The Centre has such confidence in its guarantee that it’s asking for customer feedback on the site for a chance to win paid parking once a month, and an annual grand prize of an expenses paid trip to the Caribbean.



About Manchester Airport Parking Centre

Manchester airport parking centre, is the official parking provider for Manchester International Airport (UK). Its aim is to provide cheap airport parking for the very busy Manchester airport. It prides itself in making sure that it cannot be beaten on airport parking, meet and greet parking and valet parking for Manchester airport. For more information please visit: http://www.manchesterairportparkingcentre.com/