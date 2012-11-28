Mandalay Digital Group Inc (PINK:MNDL) Investor Investigation Focuses on Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Mandalay Digital Group Inc (PINK:MNDL) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Mandalay Digital Group Inc breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation practices of certain executives at Mandalay Digital Group Inc.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Mandalay Digital Group Inc (PINK:MNDL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on conduct by certain directors and officers of Mandalay Digital Group Inc in connection with the compensation provided to certain of its executive officers.



Mandalay Digital Group Inc (PINK:MNDL) reported that its Total Revenue fell from $9.19 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2011 to $7.23 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012, and that its Net Loss for the respective time periods increased from $9.38 million to a Net Loss of $30.71 million.



Shares of Mandalay Digital Group Inc trade currently under PINK:MNDL at $0.72 per share.



