MandalayBeveridge.com.au Showcases the Luxury Community of Club Mandalay

Melbourne, Victoria has exploded with growth over the last few years, leading to a hectic lifestyle that leaves many city residents feeling stressed. To make matters worse, finding affordable luxury properties in Melbourne seems impossible.



A new luxury development project in Beveridge seeks to solve that problem. Beveridge, located just north of the city center along the Hume Freeway, is home to a new community called Club Mandalay. The development wants to help Melbourne residents relax by offering clubhouses, pools, a world-class golf course, and other comforting amenities.



The community is currently offering home and land packages. Lots start at $135,000 and include access to the world-class amenities surrounding Club Mandalay.



A spokesperson explained what makes Club Mandalay an oasis away from the hectic city life:



“We’ve designed Club Mandalay to be a relaxing oasis filled with comfortable amenities. From the moment visitors enter the community, we want the stress to leave their shoulders and the work week to disappear from their minds. To help accomplish that, Club Mandalay includes a community center, lush meadows, a clubhouse, and a golf course with panoramic views of the beautiful countryside.”



According to MandalayBeveridge.com.au, the developers have also set aside over 5,000 square meters of land for a future shopping complex, with the goal of turning Beveridge into a community filled with exciting things to do.



At the MandalayBeveridge.com.au website, visitors can learn about all of the lots currently available. The community is selling land from stages 1 through 17, and numerous stages have already sold out. At the website, visitors can also view a list of design guidelines and master plans for the community. Once prospective residents are ready to make their interest official, they can register for the community’s sales newsletter or contact the sales office through MandalayBeveridge.com.au.



The Mandalay at Beveridge spokesperson explained what other information can be found on the MandalayBeveridge.com.au website:



“Visitors seeking more information about the luxury accommodations at Club Mandalay are encouraged to download some of the .PDFs we have available online. PDFs extensively cover the list of community facilities as well as the attractions and entertainment options that are available to residents. Our website also features the latest news about the community and a number anyone can call to get in touch with a representative.”



About MandalayBeveridge.com.au

MandalayBeveridge.com is a new luxury community just north of Melbourne in Beveridge. The community is currently selling house and land packages and has already sold out several phases.



For more information, please visit: http://www.mandalaybeveridge.com.au