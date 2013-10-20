MandarinaKids Chinese Starter Kit Wins Global Top 10 Dr Toy's Educational Award

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2013 -- MandarinaKids, a leading provider of sensory-based multimedia learning products for teaching Mandarin to young children, today announced that its Chinese Starter Kit, a 3-step learning kit to help parents build a bilingual environment for their children, has been selected as a winner in Dr Toy’s 100 Best Children’s Products for 2013 under the 10 Best Educational Products category. Dr Toy’s report includes products designed to facilitate parents in using fun and interactive learning tools to engage their children in learning about a particular subject including languages.



“We are extremely delighted and thrilled to get on the honour roll of Dr Toy’s list of 100 best children’s products this year”, said Lelia Lim-Loges, founder and CEO of MandarinaKids. “This seal of approval is a strong affirmation of our passion in helping parents who are keen to learn and teach their children Mandarin through a fun and interactive way. MandarinaKids is well-poised for not just local but also regional expansion with the rising demand to learn Mandarin across the region today. We certainly hope to become every child’s first building blocks in learning and loving Mandarin which is already one of the most important languages today.”



The MandarinaKids Chinese Starter Kit provides a learning system to help parents build a bilingual environment at home. The Kit has been carefully designed to reinforce words and help a child build confidence through word recognition, sentence structure, and eventual reasoning through multi layering of sensorial engagements.



The Chinese Starter Kit includes a picture book, DVD and peek-a-boo cards



To make learning more fun and engaging for the chid, the Kit comes with a picture book titled Grandma’s 80th Birthday together with an audio-CD and interactive flip-ups in the book to engage the child and helps them to absorb key words through fun storytelling. A DVD on general words and a set of peek-a-boo cards are also included in the kit to complete the learning experience. The MandarinaKids Chinese Starter Kit is available for purchase online at http://mandarinakids.com/mandarinakids-dvds/chinese-starter-kit for S$45.00.



For more information on MandarinaKids’ Chinese Starter Kit and complete range of products, please visit http://mandarinakids.com/.



About MandarinaKids

Established since October 2010, MandarinaKids’ range of products gives parents and kids access into the richness of Chinese history through Mandarin. Dedicated to beginners and kids between the ages of 4 months to 6 years, its products are a learning system designed to engage early learners at every sensory level through DVDs, toys, books, iPhone App, as well as MandarinaKids Excursions that engages all five senses. Other features of its products include Calligraphic strokes (sequencing is that engages all five senses. Other features of its products include Calligraphic strokes (sequencing is very important in Chinese writing), clear Beijing pronunciation, quick reference/subtitles in English, and translations (in handy inserts) in 6 international languages. Its philosophy is to offer holistic learning opportunities grounded in combining transactional and emotional learning with the aim of helping parents who are keen to learn and teach their children Mandarin through a fun and interactive way.



Contact:



Lelia Lim

CustomerService@MandarinaKids.com

(65) 82851216