Mandy McEwen Shares 8 Ways Businesses Can Use Social Media to Promote Content

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- With the number of social media apps proliferating each year, it can be difficult for any business to know how to best use the various social media platforms to promote their content.



A new blog post by digital marketing expert Mandy McEwen, Founder and CEO of Mod Girl Marketing, outlines eight tips for businesses that can help them use social media to share their website content and blog posts with their target markets.



Content is central to most business online marketing strategies these days. McEwen explains how to make sure that content is actually seen by audiences.



“A business can promote any content they are distributing digitally -- press releases, SlideShare presentations, blog posts, infographics, videos and more – using the methods I explain in my blog post,” McEwen said. “Social sharing is a crucial way to expand ones reach. If it's not being shared on social media, it isn't getting seen by the masses.”



Read the post “8 Ways to Promote Your Content with Social Media" at http://www.8waysin8days.com/8-ways-promote-content-social-media/.



“8 Ways in 8 Days” is a short ebook written by McEwen that includes insider marketing and digital branding tips drawn from McEwen's extensive online marketing experience. Guests can subscribe to the "8 Ways in 8 Days" e-newsletter at http://www.8waysin8days.com to learn how to start generating increased website traffic in just 8 days.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, digital branding, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mandy McEwen on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.