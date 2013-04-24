Mandy Moving & Packing Offers Contract Delivery for Clients in Melbourne

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Mandy Moving & Packing, one of the renowned and most reliable packers and movers in Melbourne offers contract delivery services. It has home moving in Melbourne plans for clients that can be asked for filling the online quotes form. The company offers services such as moving house, packing materials, household relocation, and cheap furniture removals Melbourne.



It can also be hired for man and van hire, business removal, packing and unpacking service, packaging, and removal boxes for domestic removal. Talking about home moving services, a spokesperson said, “Whenever you are looking for house removals services in Melbourne we are just a call away. We will help in packing all of your belongings and delivering them to your new house carefully and in the best condition. Call us to tell us your needs and we will make the quickest effort to fulfill them all”.



He also stated, “We offer free moving house advice. Our specialists provide effective and best tips on moving house and how our service can effectively cater to all your needs. We tell you whether you need a van or truck service to moves your stuff in one go so that you don't have to pay anything extra. The moving advice provided by us is totally free of charge. We charge on hourly basis so you pay for the time you use our service”.



This move my stuff company extends contract delivery services, with the help of which one can avail the service on monthly basis or for a contractual period and deliver products to different addresses in Melbourne.



About Mandy Moving & Packing

Mandy Moving & Packing is the fastest growing and reliable packers and movers in Melbourne. It aims at providing best moving and packing service to its clients. Providing affordable services without compromising on the quality, it charges per hour rate so that clients pay only for the time they use the service. The systems are easy to use and provide the customers a chance to select from a wide range of moving and packing services to meet their budgets.



For more information, please visit http://www.mandymovingandpacking.com.au/

Contact Details:

Brunswick

P.O Box 8078

Sumner, East Brunswick

VIC, 3056



South Morang

P.O Box 478

Westfield, South Morang

VIC, 3752