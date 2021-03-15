New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Growing demand for manganese sulfate as fertilizer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.



Market Size – USD 235.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Surging demand for manganese sulfate in batteries



The global Manganese Sulfate Market is expected to reach USD 466.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for manganese sulfate in end-use applications.



Manganese is a vital mineral necessary for plant nutrition and performs a significant role in various physiological processes, especially photosynthesis. Manganese deficiency is a major problem, often arising in organic soils and sandy soils, with a pH level of more than 6 and tropical soils. Wet and cold conditions usually worsen the issue. The influence of manganese deficiency on crops comprises reduced yield, weaker resistance against pathogens, and a decreased tolerance to heat and drought stress. Furthermore, GMO strains of cash crops often suffer from a manganese deficiency, owing to the drag effect caused by the herbicide on them by depriving them of manganese. Thus, manganese sulfate as a fertilizer is essential for the health of crops. Manganese sulfate also has the benefit of providing sulfur as sulfates that immediately available for plant uptake.



The major companies explored in the report are Aldon Corporation, Hydrite Chemical, ERAMET, Jost Chemical, Boston Bioproducts, Micromix, Lantian Chemical Industry, CITIC Dameng, NOAH Technologies Corporation, and Sam HPRP Chemicals, among others.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Manganese Sulfate market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic.



The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By grade, industrial grade manganese sulfate contributed to a substantial market share in 2018.

- By distribution channel, online distribution channel is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.4% in the forecast period.

- By application, agriculture contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.0% in the forecast period. The key application of manganese sulfate in agriculture is as fertilizer, fungicides, and feed additives, among others.

- The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period, owing to a swiftly increasing population resulting in higher demand for a greater quantity of food products from developing countries, including India and China. The increasing consumption of fertilizer in the region to achieve higher crop yield is driving the growth of the market.



The research report on the global Manganese Sulfate market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Manganese Sulfate market is split into:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



- Agriculture Grade

- Industrial Grade

- Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



- Online

- Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



- Agriculture

- Chemical

- Pharmaceutical

- Others



