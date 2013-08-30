Mango King Studios Launches New Game App

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Mango King Studios, a California based company renowned for its quality and fun game apps today announced the release of their new application- PopStar Tap - Free Fun Addicting Puzzle. The game is free to download and available on the Apple App store. The company plans to launch the same in other platforms as well in near future.



Speaking on the occasion, Jack from company said, “We are very excited to launch this new app game. Mobile games are becoming popular among all age group in the present times and the same is likely to continue in the time to come as well. The purpose of the new app is to provide more fun to the masses on the go or quiet time in bed”. He further added, “We aim to offer more attractive games in future as well. Our team is working hard on our idea of launching new fun games in every month.”



Sources confirmed that the app is a candy crush type game where player needs to tap planets (bubbles) to blow up, earn points and move to the next level. The game is completely free of cost and does not need any charge for download. Sources also confirmed that extra tools are available to get more points and help move to the next level if you get stuck.



The company has already released a number of hit games including Word Search Razum, Angry Ninja Bears, Popstar Bubbles game and Zombie Motorcycle Road World War among others and most are popular among kids as well as adults. The company aims to roll out more fun games for kids as well as young adults in near future.



When contacted, Adam, a renowned online game reviewer said, “The game applications are increasing day by day. There are a lot of new games available in the mobile space and many of them are popular among people.” He further added, “Seeing the competition among game applications, it is very difficult to be on top. Continuous innovation and a number of options is probably the only way to taste success and introduction of PopStar Tap - Free Fun Addicting Puzzle is a step in the right direction.”



About Mango King Studios

Mango King Studios is an Indie developer company based in sunny Redondo Beach California. The company is renowned for offering brain stretching game apps. It plans to launch more fun games for kids and young adults in the times to come.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Ashley Keller

ITunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/popstar-tap-free-fun-addicting/id654809341?ls=1&mt=8

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MangoKingStudios

Email: contact@mangokingstudios.com

Address: 505 N Irena Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277