Mango King Studios Launches 'Zombie Motorcycle Road World War' - Game Available at the Apple App Store

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Mango King Studios, a Los Angeles California based organization today announced the launch of their new game - Zombie Motorcycle Road World War’. The game is about surviving a zombie apocalypse in a town while riding on a bike. Sources confirmed that at a part of the initial launch offer the company is providing access to the same for free; however the prices would be updated in near future. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new game Zombie Motorcycle Road World War and hope to offer a platform with eye popping crisp graphics and quality audio for people to enjoy.”



Sources confirmed that the game is the first racing type game by the company and if experts of the field are to be believed, it is built with good quality especially for a new corporation. Mike, a renowned Apple app developer from Chicago said, “The graphics are amazing and sound quality is excellent. I played it for some time and was not able to stop myself from admiring the good work.”



When asked about the plot, the representative added, “The game is based on the post-apocalyptic theme that the town is surrounded by the zombies and the residents are fleeing. You need to survive the same while riding your motorbike and dodging zombies as well as traffic on the city streets.” According to the sources, some of the key features of the game include graphics compatible with full 960 x 640 retina display on iPhone 4, guns, Nitro boosters, four rider options to choose from and leader board of total miles.



The game is available in the multiplayer mode as well and can be played against friends. It is compatible with iOS 4.3 or later and can be played on iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod Touch and iPad among others. The company is also planning to launch the android version of the same in the times to come.



Mango King Studios is a Los Angeles California based indie developer organization that started operations in the yearly parts of 2013. The company develops apps and games for iOS based devices.



