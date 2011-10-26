ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- Recently, HTC released the newest two Mango phones, Radar and Titan. It is said Microsoft will struggle to gain the market share from Apple and Android smartphones. HTC said the two smart phones will be available next month first in Europe and Asia. It didn’t unveil the carriers and the prices. As Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications first announced Mango system in July, but it is available in Japan only. And now HTC is the second company to launch devices running Windows Mango.



As Google purchased Motorola Mobility for US$12.5 billion last month, Microsoft faces an uphill battle in the quickly changing smartphone market. It is said Microsoft just held 2.7% of the smartphone OS market for the first quarter of this year, according to analyst firm IDC. HTC expected its partner Nokia to launch the Windows Mango, since in February Nokia would transition using the Symbian operating system to Windows Phone 7. But Nokia would not begin shipping large volumes of Windows 7 phones until next year.



Microsoft’s Mango update adds 500 new features to the operating system, including a mobile version of its internet Explorer 9 browser and support for HTML5. GALAXY Navigation All of these make us to expect the two smartphones come out soon.



At the same time, the car electronics develops very fast just like the smartphone. Take the car dvd gps player for example, it is added the dvd player function on the gps navigation system, and many other functions. headrest dvd player Like autodvdgps car dvd gps player, all of them have the normal features as other dvd gps players have, like built-in gps navigation system, hand free bluetooth, radio, support ipod iphone, steering wheel control, auto rear viewing function. Autodvdgps’ newest car dvd gps player is the 520 series. It has 64 Channels to search GPS satellites, warm boot only needs 2 seconds, cold boot needs 32 second, much faster. Built-in DSP (Digital Signal Processing) microprocessor---This has greatly improved the audio sound quality and makes it much different from other aftermarket indash headunit! So the 520 series is the best of the best. It has become the hot sale since autodvdgps put it into the online shop. And the feedback from customers are all good. On this series car dvd gps, you could charge your Mango phones, and play the GALAXY Navigation songs stored in your phone. You could see the song list, and click the name you wan to hear on the dvd’s touchscreen.



Autodvdgps resolves to be the best car dvd gps player wholesalers, offering the best car dvd gps player to customer.